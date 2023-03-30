Parts of New York state were plagued by unfounded reports of an active shooter in schools on Thursday, State Police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies say that there were no confirmed incidents despite multiple calls of active-shooter events, also called "swatting," and other threats at several Capital Region schools. Several schools in that region were on lockdown or lockout during the morning.

Authorities also responded to similar reports at Proctor High School in Utica and Rome Free Academy, as well as districts in Western New York and the Hudson Valley, also unfounded.

Authorities are still handling them as if they were real, investigating each individually. The calls appear to be a part of a similar hoax being seen in other states across the country.

The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school. All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats. pic.twitter.com/cr4lPfGAFD — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 30, 2023

The FBI defines swatting as "calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement — usually a SWAT team."

“All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats,” State Police wrote on Twitter.

This all comes after Monday’s shooting at a Presbyterian private school in Nashville, Tennessee that killed three 9-year-old students and staff members.