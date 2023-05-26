Undocumented New Yorkers who serve in the military and their families could receive state support to become naturalized citizens if the Legislature adopts a proposed law before the end of session.

State senators passed the measure this week for the first time as part of a legislative package to bolster support for New York veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Legislation advanced to give New York veterans more support when they return home from the service, and for SUNY and CUNY to study how campuses can provide more resources for veteran students.

"We remember those that have sacrificed everything for this country, for their communities, and we remember them for being the courageous loved ones that they are," said Sen. Nathalia Fernandez, a Democrat from the Bronx.

Assembly members have yet to vote on the legislation, which Democratic and Republican lawmakers say is expected to clear the lower house next week and await Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.

Fernandez, a daughter of immigrants who has immediate family in the military, became the Senate sponsor of the bill this year to help undocumented veterans and their families secure a pathway to citizenship.

The bill would commit $500,000 to create the Alex R. Jiménez New York State Military Immigrant Family Legacy Program — named for a New Yorker from the Dominican Republic who died as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army while serving in Iraq in 2007.

Federal deportation proceedings began for his wife, who was also undocumented, while his body remained missing for over a year.

"Unfortunately, putting yourself for your country and putting your life in your country still does not make it easy to become naturalized," Fernandez said in the Capitol this week.

The bill would create two positions within the state Division of Veterans' Services to connect foreign-born soldiers and members of their immediate family, as well as discharged LGBTQ service members, with pro bono legal assistance. The department would make it easier for veterans to access federal resources to streamline their naturalization process, including with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Parole in Place program that permits people without citizenship status to stay in the country under certain circumstances.

Assembly members have previously passed the bill to assist foreign-born soldiers and their families — giving lawmakers hope it will become law this year.

When Jimenez's body was recovered in 2008, Sen. Jake Ashby, a former U.S. Army captain, was serving in a nearby Iraqi province.

"I'm grateful for my colleagues and their efforts in a time where we so often see a great divide amongst parties, keeping us from pushing real reform and change to benefit the people who are here in this country and serving to protect our country and their families," Ashby said.

Ashby first proposed the bill several years ago while serving in the Assembly, working closely with Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz to gain support.

Cruz, a Queens Democrat, immigrated to the state from Colombia at the age of 9, and she grew up for a decade as an undocumented American resident.

"I think our veterans deserve more than a pro bono program," Cruz said. "I think our veterans and their families deserve an established program that will ensure that if they're having a hard time with the citizenship process to get the help. If they're facing deportation, to get the help."

New York would be the first U.S. state to have a program to help undocumented veterans if the measure becomes law.

"What we're doing is creating precedent," Cruz said, adding they continue to advocate for federal legislation to prevent the deportation of noncitizen veterans.

State lawmakers have pushed for the legislation for years before tens of thousands of asylum seekers started to arrive in New York.

Senators proposed to include $250,000 for this program in the state budget, but it didn't make the final spending plan.

The 2023-24 budget included $7.7 million to support the Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer Services Program and more than $1 million for the Homeless Veterans' Housing program to be used for emergency and temporary shelter and to renovate homes to house veterans with disabilities.

"Gov. Hochul has been a steadfast supporter of veterans and military families, and she worked with the legislature to pass a budget that included record investments in housing and health care for veterans,” Hochul spokeswoman Maggie Halley said in a statement Friday.

Representatives with Hochul's office did not respond to a question about why the proposal was removed from the budget.

Lawmakers say New York is home to 1 million veterans, or the fifth largest number of former service members in the nation.

A bipartisan push continues in the Legislature to make it illegal to discriminate against veterans seeking housing and reduce veteran homelessness before the end of session.