Officials within the state judicial system say courts will need millions of dollars of increased funding if changes are made in the state budget to expand access to cameras in New York courtrooms.

Several state lawmakers are pushing to give access to audio-visual coverage of statewide civil or criminal court proceedings unless a judge determines otherwise in the next budget, which was due April 1. The measure would allow recording and livestreaming of proceedings from courts at the municipal to highest state level.

Lawmakers have intensified their push for the legislation and appropriate funding to be included in the budget — pointing to the high-profile case against former President Donald Trump, who is expected to be arraigned on more than 30 criminal charges Tuesday.

"If we're going to have our courts accountable, the press and the public needs to know what's going on inside the courtroom," said Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who sponsors the bill.

The state Senate included a provision in its one-house budget to primarily allow audio and video cameras in courtrooms in its one-house budget proposal released last month. Cameras are permitted in many courtrooms in the state at the judge's discretion under current law.

The idea has been floated in the Legislature for the last 15 years, but never passed both chambers as a standalone bill.

"We included that a long time before we knew there was going to be an arraignment of Donald Trump," said Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat. "This is not a new idea. In fact, 48 other states allow cameras and audio-visual equipment in courtrooms. ... This is an effort that has been undertaken for over 70 years."

The bill allows a petition could be filed to the judge to prohibit cameras in proceedings involving children, cases of rape or domestic violence, to protect witnesses and other instances that would pose security issues, the senator said.

Cameras in courts have yet to be negotiated during ongoing budget talks, but Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he's open to including it in the final budget. Neither the Assembly nor Gov. Kathy Hochul included the provision in their budget proposals.

"I might be in a position, although I don't like to tell people where I am personally because I try to speak for the member, but you know, we'll look at it," Heastie told reporters in the Capitol on Monday. "I noticed senators introduced this bill, and I did ask the staff to go back and look at the history, so I'm still trying to understand that."

Republicans say efforts behind the change have been largely quiet all session, and the last-minute effort is politically motivated to make a spectacle out of Trump's case.

"I could be open to the idea... as long as it doesn't somehow cause a travesty of justice," Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said Monday. "But it does seem like, in this case, there's more political motivations going on than really good public policy motivations."

Office of Court Administration officials have concerns about implementing mandatory court-run livestreaming of all proceedings, which the department argues would be expensive — especially as the legislation takes effect in only a few months if it becomes law.

"To achieve this would require, at a minimum, years and over a hundred million dollars of additional ongoing appropriations above the current requests in the Judiciary budget for the necessary technological upgrades, hosting and archiving, and staff training and support," Office of Court Administration spokesman Lucian Chalfen said in a statement Monday.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to see the change made, but many argue it should be separate from the budget and worked out in discussions with members of the judiciary.

Sen. Hoylman-Sigal doubted the OCA's estimate of needing more than $100 million to have the technological upgrades and training to implement the law, noting how many court proceedings went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Rob Rosborough, partner in litigation and appeals group Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, argues the legislation could pose a financial strain on smaller or poorer localities, especially upstate, that have courtrooms that continue to use technology dating back two or three decades, which would require greater state financial assistance.

Rosborough says the Legislature should open the courts to video recording, but stressed the need for a balance to the proposed legislation, which could restrict judicial discretion in prohibiting cameras in the courtroom if necessary.

"Fundamentally, open access to the courts is a really good thing, but the devil is always in the details," Rosborough said. "It's problematic to an extent, because overall, it should be the judge's discretion to decide whether the entire proceeding could be recorded or not. ... It should be up to the judge to make that call because the judges are going to be able to determine what impacts the right to a fair trial and what doesn't. it's not for the Legislature to say, in this particular case or in every case, every courtroom should always be open."

Members of the press and public are permitted to sit in and observe what happens in a courtroom with electronic recording prohibited.

"I think state law could be changed to presumptively open the courts to these types of video recording as a general matter," Rosborough added. "What I think needs to be done, though, is there needs to be specific exceptions."