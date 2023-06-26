Voter turnout in New York City during two weekends of early voting this month was slightly higher than the rest of the state, according to data released Monday by the state Board of Elections.

All told, 78,866 votes were cast during this June's early voting as voters picked from largely local-level primary races.

Turnout is typically low during off-year elections and only those with party registration can vote in that party's primary under New York election law.

In New York City, there were 44,611 votes cast early — about 0.85% of the total turnout, according to the state Board of Elections. When factoring in the rest of the state, turnout was 0.6%.