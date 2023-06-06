One thing Democrats and Republicans in Albany can agree on: Telemarketing calls are annoying.

Lawmakers have given final approval this week to a bill that would expand penalties for violating the Do Not Call Registry. If given final approval, the fine for violating the list would nearly double in a bid to get more people to comply with the law.

The bill has the backing of Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo and Democratic Assemblyman Alex Bores.

“While the Do Not Call Registry has been an effective tool in curbing the number of unwanted calls, there are some who violate the law in the hopes of gaining business from unsuspecting participants,” Griffo said. “These bothersome and inconvenient telemarketing calls, which come at all hours of the day and night, are a major nuisance for many New Yorkers. I am hopeful that this bill will alleviate the number of unwanted calls that occur every day.”

If approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul, fines for violating the Do Not Call list would increase from $11,000 to $20,000.

“Too many telemarketers write off the current fines as the cost of doing business,” Bores said. “Today we say, enough is enough. By increasing the fines, we hope to discourage bad actors from ruining any more family dinners.”

Griffo has in the past called for measures to make telemarketers using live sales calls to inform customers they can request their number be added to the seller's specific no-call registry.

For people who want to have their number listed on the Do Not Call Registry, call 1-888-382-1222 or visit www.donotcall.gov.