New York state officials are trying to find additional sites for housing migrants as a plan to move hundreds of people to counties north of New York City has led to an outcry from local officials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Thursday she continues to back New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has announced plans to voluntarily move 300 migrants to Rockland and Orange counties, a move that is being met with legal challenges from county leaders.

"There's a lot of stress involved in this, so yes, he's taking unprecedented action, but these are unprecedented times," she during an appearance in Mount Vernon in Westchester County. "It's really important that we pull together as a state and deal with the times that we're in."

But at the same time, Hochul also said the reaction from officials in Rockland and Orange counties is understandable given "the stress they're under."

Hochul told reporters that officials are considering additional sites for migrants closer to where they are arriving, including state and federal properties, and trying to get more of those locations ready to handle an influx of migrants into the state.

Hochul did not detail which locations are being considered.

A pandemic-era immigration order expires on Thursday night, which had accelerated proceedings to return people to Mexico. With the order lapsing, a rise in migrant crossings is expected in the coming days and weeks.

A judge temporarily barred migrants on Wednesday from being housed in hotels in Rockland County.

Multiple county executives, including those in Rensselaer and Oneida counties, have issued orders declaring an emergency to prevent migrants from being housed in hotels as well.

New York state's $229 billion budget included $1 billion for resources to aid migrant housing, less than a third of what Adams has said is needed to sustain the cost. He has urged federal officials to provide more support for the situation.

Hochul this week issued an order that expanded the number of National Guard members assigned to supporting migrant housing and resources.

The governor, meanwhile, wants to find ways of helping migrants find jobs while they are in New York by giving them temporary protected status. She pointed to the thousands of agriculture jobs that are currently open in New York.