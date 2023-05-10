New York state is providing $25 million to organizations that are considered vulnerable to hate crimes and vandalism, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The money is being dedicated to the groups amid a rise in hate crimes in New York and parts of the country, and as Hochul also convened a summit on the issue.

"This is our defining moment — a moment to stand up as one New York and make clear there is no place for hate in our communities," Hochul said. "I was proud to convene New York's first-ever Unity Summit to bring together leading experts working to fight hate and bias. Working together, I know we can make this state safer and more welcoming for all."

The money, included in the state budget, will go toward community groups that are considered to be at high risk of hate crimes. Money is available for strengthening security as well as support training ans public awareness campaigns.

The budget also included $3.5 million for the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, which works within regional officials to address differing biases and challenges in New York.

The money is being announced nearly a year after a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo left 10 people dead. The gunman intentionally targeted Black people at the store.

The shooting in Buffalo led to renewed efforts by the state to address hate crimes, including the spread of hate speech over social media.