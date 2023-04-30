Anti-hunger advocates are urging officials to address rising concerns over food insecurity and the cost of feeding a family.

The group No Kid Hungry NY on Monday is set to release the findings of a survey that showed New Yorkers of a variety of incomes are concerned with hunger issues.

The results come as inflation and the cost of living have increased sharply over the last year, pinching household budgets and driving up grocery prices nationwide.

“What our neighbors across the state are experiencing should make any New Yorker angry. So many people are struggling, skipping meals, eating food that’s less healthy, running out of food at home. The pressure on parents is especially alarming, with 40% forced to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food or keep the lights on,” said Rachel Sabella, the director of No Kid Hungry New York. “The one silver lining is that New Yorkers are fired up. Nine in 10 of us want to see our elected officials move beyond partisan politics and prioritize ending child hunger. Now is the moment to invest in programs that make it easier to access food, not harder. Our survey shows that’s what New Yorkers are demanding.”

The poll of 1,189 New Yorkers conducted by Change Research is in line with similar surveys that have shown New York residents are concerned with the cost of living.

The survey found 73% of New York adults have found it harder to afford groceries over the last year, while 38% reported not eating for an entire day, have run out of food or have had another food insecure symptom. The poll also found 29% of parents are worried their household will not have enough food.

At the same time, food insecurity concerns are impacting families who are considered to have middle incomes of between $50,000 and $100,000: 35% of those respondents reported a form of food insecurity.

New York lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul are expected to put the finishing touches this week on a state budget that expands the child tax credit to include families with kids under the age of 4 while also expanding free school meals to districts where families have predominantly lower incomes.