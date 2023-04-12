Newspapers are closing around the country – struggling to make a transition to a digital era.

As local news deserts are spreading in New York, a proposal in Albany could spur the hiring of more journalists to attend planning board meetings and read school district budget proposals. But the proposal has its critics, who worry a government-subsidized media could lead to conflicts of interest for the very officials they are supposed to be holding to account.

The measure is being pushed for as state lawmakers are also considering an expansion of the state's film and TV credit program, a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her spending plan.

Journalism organizations, publishers and unions that represent reporters are backing a measure modeled in part after the film and TV tax incentives.

One hurdle to overcome? Americans in general are skeptical of the media — even if local news is viewed a little differently.

"I’ve always found that people might talk about fake news and all, but they love local journalism and they want to know what’s going on," said Ken Crowe, the president of the Albany Newspaper Guild and a reporter at the Times Union.

Studies have shown a lack of local news can drive taxes up in a community and make political polarization worse, especially the municipal government level.

"A reporter can derail a problem, an issue, just by asking a question," Crowe said.

The proposal would provide a tax credit to subsidize hiring reporters, up to $50,000 per person. The plan is meant to be temporary with a five-year expiration as media companies move to becoming digital outlets in a new age.

"I never can have enough journalists," said Schneps Media Publisher Josh Schneps. "And by having the ability to have a tax credit would enable us to hire more journalists, create more readership online and hopefully be in a position that helps the transition to digital."

Newspapers in particular are at a crossroads: Digital advertising has increased, but not enough to make up for the decline in money from print ads.

"Everyone still wants to read their local news," Schneps said. "It’s where the advertisers are shifting their dollars and largely there’s been a major shift quickly to the digital side."

But ethics watchdogs in Albany have long been leary of subsidizing industries in New York state through tax credits.

"We applaud the idea here, which is supporting local news, which we badly need more of," said John Kaehny, the president of Reinvent Albany. "But this is not the way to do it. This is like throwing bags of money out of an airplane."

Government support for the news media can come in a variety of forms. One of the oldest is through the postal service, with magazines and weekly newspapers delivered through the mail. But Kaehny worries a subsidy for the media raises concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

"Anyone receiving this public subsidy is going to be subject to all kinds of scrutiny as to their qualifications and it makes them more vulnerable to pressure from the government they’re supposed to be covering," Kaehny said.

The Empire Center think tank has also been skeptical of tax credits as an effective way of job creation. The group’s Ken Girardin says instead lawmakers should consider ways of improving public education.

The more people who can read, understand civics, and engage in critical thinking, the more market there will be for local journalism," he said. "That’s the place where Albany is falling down and they’re trying to offer the tax credit as a band aid."