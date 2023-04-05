Two websites were shut down by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office that she says overcharged users for services provided by state officials.

The websites used logos that appear similar to the state Department of State's Division of Corporations Site that use the agency's seal and logo.

The sites allowed users to file business-related documents with the federal and state government entities, but charged them higher prices than what is charged by the New York Department of State. One site charged $135 for a certified copy of a business document, which only costs $10 from the state.

“Misleading consumers is not a smart business plan, it’s unethical and illegal,” James said. “These websites deceived hardworking New Yorkers who were simply trying to open up their own business and file the necessary paperwork to do so. Scam artists may think they are savvy, but breaking state laws and conning New Yorkers will get you into hot water with my office. I encourage everyone to be vigilant and ensure the websites they are visiting to conduct government business are legitimate.”

The official government agency helps people file paperwork for their businesses, including corporate registry documents or helps them start a limited liability company. The shuttered sites did not include disclosures as to whether they are third-party operated sites operated by an independent entity.

“Impersonating the New York Department of State as a way of defrauding business owners out of their hard-earned money was not only deceptive, unfair, and misleading, it was illegal,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Attorney General James shares the Department’s commitment to protecting New Yorkers and we thank her for her perseverance in holding these bad actors accountable.”