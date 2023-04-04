Negotiations between top Democrats in the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul for a budget agreement continued on Tuesday even as rank-and-file lawmakers have left Albany for the next week.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie emerged from a roughly two hour, closed-door meeting in Hochul's office to only say talks were continuing.

"We talked about a whole host of things," Heastie said, adding "there's no agreement" on the budget.

Lawmakers and Hochul have been at odds over changing New York's 2019 law that ended cash bail for criminal charges. Hochul wants to end the least restrictive standard for when bail is set to include serious criminal charges and potentially make it easier for judges to set bail in those circumstances.

Democratic leaders in the Legislature have been hesitant to make wholesale changes to the law and undermine its initial intent of bolstering equity in the criminal justice system.

Republicans, meanwhile, have called for a repeal of the law or a judicial discretion component to remand more people to jail, pointing to rise in crime that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers this week have said the bail debate has taken up the majority of the budget negotiations.

Heastie after the meeting said the talks with the governor remained cordial.

"I think it was a productive conversation, and I'll just leave it at that," he said.

New York's budget was due to pass April 1, the start of the state's fiscal year. But no deal was reached at that point.

A stopgap budget measure was approved on Monday to fund the state government through April 10, when state lawmakers are due back in Albany.